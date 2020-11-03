8-year-old girl in Woodlands collision wakes up after 12-day coma

8-year-old Lovelynn Tan, one of the victims in a traffic accident on Oct. 23, has awoken from her coma, according to a Facebook post by her father.

The young girl went into a coma and was warded in the Intensive Care Unit after being thrown out of the van her uncle was driving.

The van had collided with a red Audi.

Both the uncle's 23-year-old son and 27-year-old daughter were hurt in the accident as well.

Lovelynn had to undergo emergency surgery after breaking both of her legs in the accident. She suffered head injuries as well.

Showed signs of improvement

On Oct. 30, her father, Eric Tan, posted an update on Facebook that his daughter had shown signs of responsiveness.

However, she had not emerged from her coma at the time and was not completely out of danger.

Tan told the media that Lovelynn had undergone three brain scans since she was in the ICU and she might be undergoing another scan within the next two days.

Both her legs, which were broken, are healing properly and there is no sign of infection.

Another post just yesterday (Nov. 2) by her father revealed that Lovelynn's condition was improving.

The swelling in her brain had been reduced and the blood clots had dissolved.

However, the mobility on the right side of her body has been affected, and it was estimated that she might take a longer time to recover.

On Nov. 3, Lovelynn's father updated that she had finally woken up, 12 days after first slipping into the coma.

Donations poured in

The accident sparked a wave of online sympathy for Lovelynn, with many deciding to pitch in to help the family financially.

On Oct. 28, around S$12,000 had been raised to help with Lovelynn's medical bills.

The fundraising campaign was coordinated by Andy Ang, a friend of the girl's parents.

On Oct. 30, Ang handed over the nearly S$40,000 in donations to the Tan family.

