Funeral hearse veers across lanes & collides into taxi driving in opposite direction at Mandai Rd

An accident involving a taxi and a funeral hearse occurred on Nov. 13 along Mandai Rd.

Collided with hearse and then rear-ended

In response to Mothership's queries, Comfort DelGro revealed that the taxi was traveling along the road at around 10:45am that day.

A funeral hearse was moving in the next lane in the opposite direction. However, the hearse veered into the taxi's lane and collided into its bonnet.

Another van behind the taxi, which could not stop in time, then rear-ended the taxi as well.

Photos posted by one Alvin Cheng on Facebook showed the bonnet of the taxi crushed.

Flowers from the photo frame attached to the front of the hearse were also strewn on the floor.

Comfort DelGro stated that the cabby's priority was the female passenger on board.

The cabby called the Police and the ambulance, and the passenger was attended to by paramedics after she said she felt unwell.

The passenger was not conveyed to hospital.

The cabby on the other hand, went to visit a doctor and is currently on medical leave.

Comfort DelGro stated that they will be assisting both the passenger and the cabby, and will assist the Police with their investigations.

Top photo from Alvin Cheng / FB