24-year-old man arrested for setting fire to Bukit Batok recycling bins

A 24-year-old-man was arrested for his suspected involvement in cases of mischief by fire.

Two incidents

According to a media release by the Singapore Police Force, the police were alerted to a case of fire on Oct. 30 at about 3:35pm.

Two recycling bins were burnt at the ground floor of block 323 and 324 of Bukit Batok Street 33.

Later that day at around 10:55pm, the police was alerted to another case of fire where another recycling bin at the ground floor of block 323 Bukit Batok Street 33 was burnt.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man who is believed to be involved in both incidents and arrested him within 24 hours.

The man will be charged in court on Nov. 2 with mischief by fire.

The offence of mischief by fire under Section 435 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Top image from Google Maps and Fasiha Nazren.