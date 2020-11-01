Back

24-year-old man arrested for setting fire to Bukit Batok recycling bins

Arrested within 24 hours.

Fasiha Nazren | November 01, 2020, 10:02 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

A 24-year-old-man was arrested for his suspected involvement in cases of mischief by fire.

Two incidents

According to a media release by the Singapore Police Force, the police were alerted to a case of fire on Oct. 30 at about 3:35pm.

Two recycling bins were burnt at the ground floor of block 323 and 324 of Bukit Batok Street 33.

Later that day at around 10:55pm, the police was alerted to another case of fire where another recycling bin at the ground floor of block 323 Bukit Batok Street 33 was burnt.

No one was injured during the incidents.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man who is believed to be involved in both incidents and arrested him within 24 hours.

The man will be charged in court on Nov. 2 with mischief by fire.

The offence of mischief by fire under Section 435 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Google Maps and Fasiha Nazren.

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 11 discharged

No new community cases.

November 01, 2020, 10:00 PM

TraceTogether compulsory at 10 S'pore mosques from Nov. 13, 2020

Due to the increased amount of visitors.

November 01, 2020, 09:40 PM

S'pore photography service asks followers not to engage freelancers, backlash ensues

Should have seen that coming.

November 01, 2020, 08:33 PM

Jobs will be the central challenge of the future around the world: Tharman

'I’m convinced we will succeed,' he said.

November 01, 2020, 08:12 PM

Robinsons scheduling meetings with mattress suppliers on 'urgent basis' following anger from customers

Robinsons also addressed consignment suppliers, stating conditions for the return of goods.

November 01, 2020, 05:54 PM

S$7.45 Abalone Cheese Beehoon promo at Serangoon Gardens eatery extended till Nov. 30, 2020

There are other dishes at Nic & Tom Eatery which are also worth your stomach space and money.

November 01, 2020, 05:19 PM

KFC S'pore investigating after customer allegedly finds screw in porridge

Not part of the breakfast.

November 01, 2020, 05:08 PM

Vouchers only usable at Robinsons if total purchase value is 'at least double' voucher amount

Terms and conditions.

November 01, 2020, 05:01 PM

Bukit Merah shop owner allegedly tied plastic bag around stray cat's neck & abandoned it

The cat is still nowhere to be found.

November 01, 2020, 04:22 PM

S'pore man paddles standing up for 40 minutes to lunch at floating seafood restaurant near Pulau Ubin

An adventurous meal.

November 01, 2020, 03:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.