Lag is a gamer’s worst enemy. Kill it with this gamer bundle.

I am a king, and my word is law. The best thing about a game like Civilization VI is assuming the role of a mighty leader, guiding an empire to glory.

Final victory is within my grasp. A world dominated by my civilisation alone awaits. Just one...more...turn.

“It’s slowing down again!”

A shriek pierces the calm of the weekend afternoon. My door flies open with a bang. My sister stands there, brandishing her laptop. A Japanese boyband is on-screen, but frozen in mid-croon.

“Stop your game, I want to watch my music video!”

There is an ancient saying, passed down from one generation to the next. A slow Internet connection is worse than no Internet connection. Much as if you were perishing of thirst in some lonely desert, having a few drops of water would somehow feel more cruel than being bone dry.

The same thing happens when I log on to watch a movie, put on Spotify, or even do some work. My computer lags, my sister and I get frustrated, and we argue until our mother puts a stop to it.

In some ways, the work-from-home culture fostered by the pandemic has resulted in unexpected benefits. Families spend more time together, sharing more of their lives and learning more about each other. I feel closer to my family than I was before the pandemic.

But when my sister is watching her J-Pop videos on YouTube, my mother is watching a Korean drama on Netflix, and my father is having a Zoom call with his buddies, I can’t help but envy those who live alone in blissful silence and fast WiFi.

What is a gamer to do?

What we can do

The Singtel 1+1Gbps Fibre Pro Gamer Bundle is a heaven-sent solution for anyone who has ever shot an alien, battled a dragon, or built an empire from the comfort of their bedroom. Or you know, had to use Zoom for work.

Singtel is teaming up with ASUS for an exclusive launch of their ASUS RT-AX86U Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router. This router will be offered to customers at no extra charge when they sign up for the 1+1Gbps Fibre Pro Gamer Bundle.

How does the router work?

The ASUS RT-AX86U Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router comes with the Ultra Powerful Wi-Fi 6, which helps reduce the number of “dead spots” in your house.

Activating the Mobile Game Mode on the ASUS Router app will place your device as the top priority, therefore giving you a competitive edge with faster, more stable WiFi, ensuring the best possible gaming experience.

Better still, it means that anyone else in your household using the WiFi will not interfere with your gaming experience.

Wouldn’t it be worth it to get through one dedicated gaming session without irate family members banging on your door, complaining about their own computers lagging?

How do I sign up?

Together with the ASUS RT-AX86U Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router, Singtel’s 1+1Gbps Fibre Pro Gamer Bundle also comes with the WTFast Gamers Private Network , a “smart network” that uses machine learning to automatically select the best traffic path for your game connection.

This minimises in-game lag, which means you don’t have to worry about your Internet connection when going for a high score.

Sign up for the 1+1Gbps Fibre Pro Gamer Bundle at S$64.90 per month (usual price is S$69.90 per month). But hurry, this offer is valid for a limited time only.

For anyone with a new or an existing Singtel Fibre plan, just top up S$17 per month (usual price S$19 per month) to enjoy the benefits of the ASUS router.

Whether you’re planning to continue working from home, you can’t go wrong with faster, more reliable WiFi at home. Imagine having to deal with in-game lag just when you’re about to level up.

Given the powers of persuasion that will require, it’s easier to just get this Singtel 1+1Gbps Fibre Pro Gaming Bundle. Combining both Singapore’s number one network and the dedicated ASUS gaming router, logging on will be a breeze.

This sponsored article by Singtel made the writer much more popular with his family.

Top image by Unsplash.