Knocking her teeth out with hammer & peeing on her food: S’pore family accused of abusing woman with intellectual disability

A family in Singapore has been accused of abusing a 30-year-old female friend diagnosed with mild intellectual disability.

One of the alleged tormentors, Haslinda Ismail, 34, purportedly urinated on the victim's hor fun.

Her husband, Hany Aboubakr Abdelkarim Abdelfattah, pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting the victim and was sentenced to three weeks' jail, according to CNA.

Haslinda and three of her siblings are expected to plead guilty on Nov. 25, according to The Straits Times.

Meanwhile, the matriarch of the family, Hasmah, will have her pre-trial conference on Nov. 30.

Details of what happened

Moved into the family's flat in early 2016

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the victim, Nursadiqah Sanusi, was a secondary school friend of Haslinda's brother, and had been acquaintances with him since 2008.

Nursadiqah eventually became acquainted with Haslinda and her family as well.

Nursadiqah would even periodically stay at their home.

In early 2016, she ran away from her home and moved into Haslinda's flat at Block 714.

She was given a set of rules to adhere to:

She did not have to pay rent.

She had to buy her own food.

She had to give Hasmah S$150 per month for laundry.

She had to sleep on a mat in the living room.

Performed sexual acts on Hany

Nursadiqah later got a job at a fast food restaurant.

According to court documents, Hany was employed as a sales assistant at a supermarket in Woodlands, near Nursadiqah's workplace.

The two of them subsequently became close.

Sometime between May and June 2016, Nursadiqah performed sex acts on Hany at a staircase landing of Woodlands Mart carpark.

A few days later, Haslinda confronted Nursadiqah of performing said acts. She then scolded her and slapped her face.

On Haslinda's directions, Hany pointed his middle finger at Nursadiqah and slapped her twice on her face, causing her bodily pain.

The other family members were also present during this confrontation.

The start of the abuse

After that day, the other members of the family also engaged in various acts of abuse against Nursadiqah.

This included assaults with deadly weapons, such as pliers to twist Nursadiqah's toes, a hammer to knock out her teeth, a baseball bat to hit her head and splash boiling water on her.

Nursadiqah was brought to Malaysia on a few occasions to help clean the family's flat in Johor Bahru.

Court documents revealed that Nursadiqah had to wear a tudung when returning from Malaysia to Singapore on Aug. 28, 2017, to hide the injuries on her right cheek.

Hasmah later decided that she would not bring Nursadiqah to Malaysia anymore, as she was scared that Nursadiqah might run away or ask for help from the Singapore Immigration officer.

Didn't allow her to use the toilet or sleep one night

On the eve of Hari Raya Haji in 2017, Haslinda and Hany moved into a new apartment.

Haslinda brought Nursadiqah to the new flat to make her help with the family’s Hari Raya Haji preparations.

They arrived at the flat around 10pm.

Haslinda then made Nursadiqah stand in the kitchen throughout the night.

She kept watch on Nursadiqah to make sure that she did not use the toilet or sleep that night.

At around 11am the next morning, Nursadiqah was unable to control her bladder and urinated on the kitchen floor.

Tied her hands and legs with cable ties

Haslinda was furious and hit Nursadiqah's body using a broomstick with such force that the broom broke into two.

She then used to a hanger to hit Nursadiqah's arms.

She also rolled up a wet towel to hit her with it before using cable ties to tie up her hands and legs.

Nursadiqah was then forced to stand in the kitchen in her soiled trousers with her arms and legs tied up.

Haslinda's family members arrived for the Hari Raya celebrations later that day at around 3pm.

The family members saw Nursadiqah in the kitchen with her hands and legs tied up, but did nothing.

Hany was also present in the flat the entire time, and was aware of how Haslinda treated Nursadiqah. However, he did not intervene.

Urinated on a packet of hor fun and made the victim eat it

When Hasmah arrived at the flat, she had brought two packets of hor fun for Nursadiqah.

However, Haslinda threw away one of the packets.

She proceeded to urinate into the other packet and demanded that Nursadiqah eat the soiled food.

As she was very hungry, Nursadiqah took a few bites of the soiled hor fun.

Hany was in the kitchen at the time and had observed Haslinda urinating into the packet of hor fun, which Nursadiqah was made to eat.

Later that day, Haslinda told Hany to slap Nursadiqah in front of other members of the family.

After Hany slapped Nursadiqah once on her face, Haslinda demanded that Hany slap Nursadiqah again, which he complied.

Haslinda only released Nursadiqah from her cable ties after the rest of the family left the flat in the evening.

She eventually brought Nursadiqah back to their house at Block 714 sometime between 8pm to 9pm that day.

Court documents did not reveal how the family's offences came to light, but according to ST, Nursadiqah was finally rushed to hospital in a "near-death state" on Jan 16, 2018.

Top photo from Getty Images.