Back

5 S'poreans arrested for drug activities, drugs worth S$410,000 & 2 watermelon knives among items seized

A 25-year-old man put up a violent struggle during the bust, and necessary force was needed to subdue him.

Julia Yeo | November 17, 2020, 05:09 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an operation from Nov. 16 to 17, 2020, arresting three men and two women aged between 19 to 34 for suspected drug activities.

During the two-day operation, A total of about 1,314g of ‘Ice’, 342g of cannabis, 46g of ketamine, 182 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and fragments, 19 Erimin-5 tablets, 20 ‘Yaba’ tablets, six LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, and two bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate) were seized.

Offensive weapons and cash amounting to S$18,250 was also recovered during the operation. The drugs seized are estimated at about S$410,000, according to the CNB's press release.

Suspected drug trafficker arrested

During the operation on Nov. 16, a 34-year-old Singaporean man, a suspected drug trafficker, was arrested around Somme Road where three packets containing about 37g of ‘Ice’ and 11 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets were recovered from him.

When he was escorted to his hideout, officers conducted a search, finding a total of 20 packets containing about 1,276g of ‘Ice’, 11 packets containing about 342g of cannabis, 14 packets containing about 46g of ketamine, 161 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and fragments, 18 Erimin-5 tablets, six LSD stamps, and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB.

Various drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to S$14,000 were also recovered.

A follow-up operation was conducted in the morning of Nov. 17 around Yishun Ring Road, where CNB officers arrested a 25-year-old Singaporean man.

An Erimin-5 tablet and 20 ‘Yaba’ tablets were recovered from the unit. The 25-year-old male was later escorted to his vehicle, where 10 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and cash amounting to S$4,250 were recovered.

Drugs bust at hotel, man with weapon put up violent struggle

In another operation conducted near a hotel around Balestier Road on Nov. 16, three Singaporeans, a man, 25, and two women, 19 and 24, were arrested.

The man put up a violent struggle resisting arrest, and necessary force was needed to subdue him, according to CNB.

A packet containing about 1g of ‘Ice’, a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB and a ‘Karambit’ knife were recovered from the 25-year-old male.

karambit knife seized by CNB during drugs bust

A search of his vehicle was conducted and two watermelon knives, a parang knife and a baseball bat, along with various drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

weapons seized by CNB during drugs bust Photo via CNB

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

The total amount of 1,314g of ‘Ice’ seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week.

Top image via CNB

At least 6 women & 1 man allegedly held illegal gathering at RWS hotel, STB investigating

Breach of safety measures.

November 17, 2020, 05:11 PM

Bystander calls out man for moving uncomfortably close to woman on MRT

The bystander urged others to 'step up if they witness such things happening to strangers.'

November 17, 2020, 05:05 PM

Coco Lee gets flak from Chinese netizens for mouthing 'I'm from Singapore' in TikTok video

It was a dub.

November 17, 2020, 04:56 PM

Hornbill spotted grabbing & shaking smaller bird at Pasir Ris Park

Hornbills are omnivorous.

November 17, 2020, 04:48 PM

NUS student makes video about earning S$48.70 from 10 orders as GrabFood delivery rider

She had just started doing deliveries one week prior to filming her video.

November 17, 2020, 04:18 PM

Disney-themed trail with redeemable merchandise at S'pore Zoo & River Safari from Nov. 21 - Dec. 27

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse charm keychains up for grabs.

November 17, 2020, 03:56 PM

Sembawang man, 52, clarifies he left pork on HDB corridor ledge to feed crows

That explains everything?

November 17, 2020, 03:36 PM

6 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 17, 2020, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

November 17, 2020, 03:34 PM

Just opened Hougang stall sells Western food by day & lok lok by night for S$1 per stick

Maximising the space.

November 17, 2020, 03:22 PM

Former NUS East Asian Institute director found to have hugged female staff without her consent

NUS said that his behaviour was "inappropriate in a professional setting".

November 17, 2020, 03:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.