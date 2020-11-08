Trump joins 1-term president club, last time reelection bid failed was in 1992

Donald Trump has joined the rare club of United States presidents who have lost reelection.

Since World War II, only two other presidents failed to win a second term: Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George HW Bush in 1992.

Incumbents have advantage

Incumbents are thought to have the advantage.

Matt Dallek, a political historian at George Washington University, said, according to AFP: "There is a reason why it's unusual for incumbents to be defeated. Incumbents have the ability to use the bully pulpit to their advantage; they can change the storyline."

"They have all the trappings of the White House -- executive power, the Oval Office, Air Force One. These are powerful symbols that they have at their disposal."

Trump's unusual credentials for political office

Trump is the first president never to have previously held elected office or a military leadership position.

His outsider status served him in good stead as his narrative was that he was in Washington to drain the swamp.

His dalliance with the highest political office in the land is perhaps now best seen as an experiment by the American people in a democracy that is still a work-in-progress.

Trump's outsider status also meant he could not govern effectively.

He holds the dubious distinction of being the first president never to cross 50 per cent approval in Gallup polls.

He remained intensely divisive over nearly four years, with wide opposition to his handling of the pandemic, his abrasive rhetoric and incessant personal scandals.

Why other presidents joined one-term club?

Trump's one-term presidency and the circumstances surrounding it, is vastly different from the other presidents in the same club.

But Trump's feat is giving people shudders to think that democracy can lead to unstable outcomes.

Previously, George HW Bush was immensely popular as he received nearly 90 per cent approval as he led the first Gulf War in 1991.

But yet, he still failed at being reelected.

The difference, Dallek said, is that both HW Bush and Carter failed to unify their parties.

HW Bush and Carter faced primary challenges from the left and right of their parties respectively that weakened them heading into the general election.

Trump remained in dominant position in his party till the end but was done in mostly by his unpopularity and his handling of the country's affairs domestically.

Trump can run again

Chatter has already begun on whether Trump would seek an even more unusual feat -- winning a second but non-consecutive term in 2024.

Only one other president in U.S. history has served two terms that were not back-to-back: Democrat Grover Cleveland, who won his second mandate in 1892, four years after a narrow loss.

