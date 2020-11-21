Back

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19

The latest Covid-19 infected person associated with President Donald Trump.

Jane Zhang | November 21, 2020, 11:37 AM

U.S. president Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42-year-old, who is currently asymptomatic, tested positive at the start of this week, and has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since then, Trump Jr.'s spokesman told BBC.

Attended White House election night party

Trump Jr. was one of around 250 guests at the White House's indoor election night party, CNN reported, where nearly every attendee was seen not wearing a mask.

A number of other attendees have also tested positive, such as Ben Carson and White House political affairs director Brian Jack.

Dozens of people around Trump have gotten Covid-19

Dozens of other people associated with the president, including Trump himself, have been infected with Covid-19 in the past months.

These include Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew Giuliani — who is a White House aide — and several of Vice President Mike Pence's aides, Bloomberg reported.

First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump also tested positive in October.

Previously said the number had gone to "almost nothing"

On Oct. 30, Trump Jr. said on Fox News that the number of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. was "almost nothing".

The same day, at least 1,049 people in the U.S. died after contracting Covid-19, reported Forbes.

According to data by the Centers of Disease Protection and Control (CDC), the U.S. recorded 185,095 new Covid-19 cases and 2,045 Covid-19 deaths on Nov. 20.

The country has had a total of 11,650,817 Covid-19 cases and 251,715 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the time of writing, neither Trump nor Trump Jr. have tweeted about Trump Jr.'s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Top photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

