Stray dog caught lazing inside Philippines mall joins mall security team

A video of a stray dog in the Philippines who sneaked into a mall recently went viral, after the mall's security guards carefully escorted it out of the mall.

Now, the dog, which is now named Dogdog, has been "hired" to be part of the mall's security team, according to ONE CAVITE.

The guards gently removed the dog off the premises

The viral video, which was uploaded by Facebook user Jan Mart Calimpong, showed Dogdog lying lazily in the middle of the mall, oblivious to the passers-by around him.

Two security guards then approached Dogdog, before one of them gently escorted the dog out of the mall.

The guard appeared to be experienced in dealing with the dog, as he expertly led Dogdog out of the mall by holding its front legs, and leading it to the exit.

Comments on the video were largely positive, with many praising the two guards for being so gentle towards the dog.

According to the Philippines media outlet Inquirer.net, Dogdog grew up in the mall, and always joins the guards during their daily guard mounting.

Top image via ONE CAVITE/FB.