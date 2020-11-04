Back

Woman caught taking bag without paying from NUH shop manned by person with special needs

Dignity Kitchen is appealing for help to identify the woman.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 04, 2020, 11:12 PM

Dignity Mama pushcart stores sell secondhand items donated by members of the public.

These stores are manned by young adults with disabilities as a way to help them become self-reliant.

This is one of the initiatives by Project Dignity.

Dignity Mama stores are located in hospitals which provide a safe environment for this initiative to take flight.

However, the Dignity Mama store at National University Hospital was the scene of an "unfortunate incident" on Nov. 3.

Woman took bag without paying

A Facebook post by Dignity Kitchen shared that a woman took a red floral bag without paying money.

The cashier was a person with special needs.

A police report has been made, according to the post, and Dignity Kitchen is appealing for help to identify the woman.

They also shared two photos from the closed-circuit camera of the said woman standing at the cashier counter.

Here's the post:

Top image via Dignity Kitchen/Facebook

