S'porean finds dead civet cat beneath PIE barrier after receiving SOS to save stranded cat

A Singaporean man, Mohd Eliyas, was going about his day when he spotted a call for help in a Facebook group for cat lovers on the morning of Nov. 10.

The virtual S.O.S. stated that there was a cat stranded on the road shoulder along the Pan Island Expressway near Whitley, he told Mothership.

Civet, not a cat

Eliyas, who is commonly involved in cat rescues, decided to head down to the area — but was met with the unexpected find.

The "cat" in question was, unfortunately, already dead upon his arrival, and was, in fact, not a cat at all.

The furry critter is actually a civet cat, one of Singapore's native mammals.

Photos that Eliyas shared to Facebook show the civet cat with its head hidden in a small nook at the bottom of a fluorescent yellow barrier typically used to redirect traffic.

The civet cat was extracted with the help of EMAS personnel, who stated that the carcass would be handled according to their own protocol.

Eliyas speculated that the cat had likely been hit by a vehicle, and could potentially have died while trying to escape to the side of the road.

One Facebook user commented on the irony of the wooden boards at the side of the road being painted to resemble forests as well.

Describing it as a "sad sight", Eliyas said that he hoped the animal did not suffer long.

He added that it was the first time he had encountered such an animal, and was unsure how it ended up on the expressway.

The area beside that stretch of road, however, is occupied by landed property and forested areas, an area where the civet cat could have emerged.

Nocturnal creatures

Civet cats are typically nocturnal, and rarely seen in the day.

These creatures, which may look slightly similar to raccoons due to the dark band across their face, usually feed on fruits, insects and small animals.

Civets might be best known for the product kopi luwak, a type of expensive gourmet coffee.

The coffee is made from coffee beans which have been eaten and excreted by civet cats.

Due to demand for kopi luwak, civet cats are sometimes poached and farmed inhumanely.

In Singapore, they are most at risk of being killed in traffic accidents while crossing the road.

Those who encounter civets injured or in danger can contact Acres or the National Parks Board via their respective hotlines.

Top photo from Mohd Eliyas / FB