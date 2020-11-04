Back

Curry chee cheong fun exists in S'pore, & you can have it with yong tau foo

What a combo.

Tanya Ong | November 04, 2020, 04:56 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

Fans of Malaysian food might have heard of the infamous Ipoh chee cheong fun served in curry broth.

Yes, curry chee cheong fun exists. And you can find it in Singapore.

Curry chee cheong fun

One Daniel Lim took to Facebook group Heritage Singapore Food to share his "rare find" at a coffeeshop in Geylang.

This is what the curry chee cheong fun looks like, and according to Lim, it costs S$3.

Daniel Lim/Facebook

This chee cheong fun dish also has pigskin and long beans.

Debbie Love Life/Facebook

Yong tau foo items also available

The shop also sells yong tau foo items and kolo mee:

Daniel Lim/FB

Lucky Catering/FB

The yong tau foo can either be paired with chee cheong fun, noodles, or assam laksa.

The stall also prides itself on homemade lai fun (rice noodles) from scratch, served with assam laksa broth, in clear broth, or dry.

Here's the laksa:

Debbie Love Life/Facebook

And the clear broth:

Lucky Catering/FB

The coffeeshop is located along Geylang Lorong 17.

Daniel Lim/FB

Debbie Love Life/Facebook

At night, the coffeeshop serves zi char.

Opening hours:

Daily, 11am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 11:45pm

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Debbie Love Life, Daniel Lim/Facebook.

McDonald's S'pore to consider selling Chicken McCrispy at other outlets after 'positive reactions'

Subject to customer feedback, McDonald's said.

November 04, 2020, 05:05 PM

Ex-Jumbo Seafood chef opens affordable seafood 'pao fan' stall with prices from S$6

Starting his own business at 58.

November 04, 2020, 04:52 PM

Trump declares victory in key swing states Georgia & North Carolina before all votes in

Moments after he claimed he is on course to winning Arizona, the state was taken by Biden.

November 04, 2020, 04:22 PM

S'pore govt trialing pre-event Covid-19 testing to allow more people to attend 'higher-risk' activities: Gan Kim Yong

Frequency at which the activity takes place and potential risk factors inherent to the nature of the event are among considerations the government takes when determining capacity limits of events.

November 04, 2020, 04:21 PM

How ex-permanent secretary of S'pore's MFA sees Trump vs Biden election

Dealing with the world as it is.

November 04, 2020, 03:46 PM

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 5 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

As of 12pm.

November 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

The U.S. might not be able to declare a new president on election night, explained

Americans have taken to using mail-in ballots in record numbers this year.

November 04, 2020, 03:28 PM

Shanmugam reveals to MPs additional evidence in Parti Liyani case untested in court

The defence's submission stated that Parti wanted to file a MOM complaint, but did not say what she wanted to complain about.

November 04, 2020, 03:03 PM

Based on police findings, AGC had reason to charge Parti Liyani: Shanmugam

Minister Shanmugam said he took seriously the duty to uphold the principle of rule of law applying equally to all.

November 04, 2020, 03:01 PM

Liews adopted a 'cavalier' attitude in reporting Parti Liyani to the police: Shanmugam

Karl Liew has also been investigated for criminal offence and perjury for his conduct, with its outcome to be announced soon.

November 04, 2020, 02:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.