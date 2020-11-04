Curry chee cheong fun exists in S'pore, & you can have it with yong tau foo

Fans of Malaysian food might have heard of the infamous Ipoh chee cheong fun served in curry broth.

Yes, curry chee cheong fun exists. And you can find it in Singapore.

Curry chee cheong fun

One Daniel Lim took to Facebook group Heritage Singapore Food to share his "rare find" at a coffeeshop in Geylang.

This is what the curry chee cheong fun looks like, and according to Lim, it costs S$3.

This chee cheong fun dish also has pigskin and long beans.

Yong tau foo items also available

The shop also sells yong tau foo items and kolo mee:

The yong tau foo can either be paired with chee cheong fun, noodles, or assam laksa.

The stall also prides itself on homemade lai fun (rice noodles) from scratch, served with assam laksa broth, in clear broth, or dry.

Here's the laksa:

And the clear broth:

The coffeeshop is located along Geylang Lorong 17.

At night, the coffeeshop serves zi char.

Opening hours:

Daily, 11am - 2:30pm, 5pm - 11:45pm

Top photo via Debbie Love Life, Daniel Lim/Facebook.