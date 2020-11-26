Back

Samyang-inspired hot & spicy fish skin crisps available for S$7.50 from Dec. 15

It's a chicken-flavoured fish-based snack.

Fasiha Nazren | November 26, 2020, 09:21 AM

If you're sick of salted egg-flavoured fish skin crisps, here's a new flavour for you to try.

Samyang-inspired fish skin

Local snack brand Crusty's recently launched its newest snack, the Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavoured Fish Skin Crisps.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavoured Fish Skin Crisps is made using Crusty's secret homemade recipe.

According to a release from Crusty's, this new flavour is inspired by Samyang's popular spicy Korean instant noodles.

Here it is:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Just to temper your expectations: It is not as insanely spicy as the Korean instant noodles, which may be great news to those who can't take that level of spice.

However, for those who enjoy eating spicy food for the novelty of it, the spice does build up with each bite.

However, it won't go all the way up to a sweat-induced hotness level that will make you run for the nearest source of water.

But it's good to keep a glass of water handy because, well, snacks always make you thirsty.

Good midnight snack

Now that the disclaimer is out of the way, the snack is actually pretty good.

Upon opening the packet, the first thing that hit me was the strong savoury smell.

The scent reminded me of a mix between Maggi's curry and chicken instant noodles: Savoury and a good midnight snack.

It takes a little bit of getting used to, though.

The first thing I tasted upon taking a bite was the flavourful taste of spicy chicken powder, and then a rather strong smoky taste.

One colleague even commented that the smoky flavour was slightly reminiscent of roasted coffee.

But if you can get over that, the savoury fish skin crisp topped with the taste of the spicy and umami chicken seasoning can be rather addictive.

Unlike other fish skin crisps, this snack which uses pacific dory fish skin doesn't taste as surfeiting or oily.

If you have no self-control, it's also easy to finish the entire bag in one seating.

While it does not taste like the Korean spicy instant noodles, we think this snack could taste good as a garnish on top of the Korean spicy instant noodles.

S$7.50 per pack

As part of its pre-launch promotion, Crusty's is offering a bundle of three Hot & Spicy Chicken Flavoured Fish Skin Crisps for S$7.50 (U.P. S$22.50) via Shopee.

From Dec. 15, the snack will be progressively available at NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket and selected petrol stations for S$7.50 per pack.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

