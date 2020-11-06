Back

4 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported cases

Latest update.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 06, 2020, 03:43 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Nov. 6.

There are no locally transmitted cases.

All four cases are imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,047.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

