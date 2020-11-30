Back

Covid-19: 1 new community case, 4 new imported cases

Today's update.

Darryl Laiu | November 30, 2020, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 30.

One is a locally transmitted case in the community, and four are imported cases. There are no new cases reported from workers' dormitories.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,218.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Nov. 30: 5

Top image from Unsplash.

