Covid-19: 1 new community case, 4 new imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 30.
One is a locally transmitted case in the community, and four are imported cases. There are no new cases reported from workers' dormitories.
This brings the total number of cases to 58,218.
Daily cases in November
Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
Nov. 4: 7
Nov. 5: 7
Nov. 6: 4
Nov. 7: 7
Nov. 8: 2
Nov. 9: 8
Nov. 10: 9
Nov. 11: 18
Nov. 12: 11
Nov. 13: 12
Nov. 14: 2
Nov. 15: 3
Nov. 16: 5
Nov. 17: 6
Nov. 18: 5
Nov. 19: 4
Nov. 20: 4
Nov. 21: 5
Nov. 22: 12
Nov. 23: 5
Nov. 24: 18
Nov. 25: 7
Nov. 26: 5
Nov. 26: 4
Nov. 27: 6
Nov. 28: 6
Nov. 29: 8
Nov. 30: 5
