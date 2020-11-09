No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients in S'pore on Nov. 9, 6 more cases discharged

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed eight Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov. 9).

While there are no locally-transmitted cases, there are eight imported cases.

They have all been put on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 58,064.

Eight imported cases

Here are the details of the imported cases:

Amongst the eight imported cases, three (Cases 58246, 58247 and 58250) are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who returned from India, Bangladesh and the UAE.

Case 58250 had travelled to the UAE under the Business Travel Pass.

He had undergone a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon return to Singapore, and self-isolated at home while waiting for his test result.

He was conveyed to the hospital after his test came back positive the next day. His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

Another four imported cases are currently employed in Singapore.

Of these, two (Cases 58244 and 58245) are Work Pass holders who arrived from South Korea and the Philippines and the other two (Cases 58248 and 58251) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58249) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Nov. 9.

In all, 57,981 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

21 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image by SGH/FB.