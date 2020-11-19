Back

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 9 days in a row

More updates tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 19, 2020, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed that there are four new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 19.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,139.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has no locally-transmitted cases for nine consecutive days.

All four cases are imported cases who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Top image via CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

