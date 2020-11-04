7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 5 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 4, including five imported cases and two locally-transmitted cases.
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,036.
Both of the locally-transmitted cases reside in dormitories.
There are also five imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
There are no new cases in the community.
Further updates will be shared later tonight.
Daily cases over the past week
Oct. 28: 7
Oct. 29: 7
Oct. 30: 9
Oct. 31: 12
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
Nov. 4: 7
Top image from rasmuscleeve via Flickr.
