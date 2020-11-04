Back

7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 5 imported & 2 locally-transmitted

As of 12pm.

Fasiha Nazren | November 04, 2020, 03:40 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 4, including five imported cases and two locally-transmitted cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,036.

Both of the locally-transmitted cases reside in dormitories.

There are also five imported cases, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Top image from rasmuscleeve via Flickr.

