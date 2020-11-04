No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, 1 discharged on Nov. 4, 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 4, including five imported cases and two locally-transmitted cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,036.

Two cases in dormitories

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. MOH said that both reside in migrant worker dormitories.

They were detected through the ministry's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases today.

Of the five, two are work permit holders from Myanmar, one is a work permit holder from Indonesia, one is a work pass holder from Switzerland and one is an Indian dependant's pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

1 case discharged

One more case of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,938 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 44 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

26 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image by Da Zhao Pian via Flickr.