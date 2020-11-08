Back

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Nov. 8, 2 imported cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Jason Fan | November 08, 2020, 03:21 PM

Events

Shopee 11.11 Sale

04 November 2020 - 16 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed two new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Sunday (Nov. 8).

There are no locally-transmitted cases, and two imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,056.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MOH/FB.

Trump can run again in 2024

A person can be elected to office of the president no more than two terms.

November 08, 2020, 02:32 PM

Trump joins 1-term president club, last time reelection bid failed was in 1992

George HW Bush failed being reelected in 1992.

November 08, 2020, 02:27 PM

Lawrence Wong & Desmond Lee elected to highest decision-making body for 1st time: PAP CEC election 2020

First time.

November 08, 2020, 01:50 PM

Trump booed & flipped off en route back to White House from golf game after Biden victory

Americans making themselves heard.

November 08, 2020, 01:33 PM

S’porean entrepreneur's 2 near-death experiences working in North Korea: 'It gave me a lot to think about'

Geoffrey See founded Choson Exchange, a non-profit organisation supporting entrepreneurs in North Korea.

November 08, 2020, 01:18 PM

Bluecar parks in front of Volkswagen occupying BlueSG parking lot in Funan

How to deal with drivers who park their non-BlueSG cars in BlueSG lots.

November 08, 2020, 12:51 PM

HSK: PAP has reached out to S'poreans & completed its performance review for GE2020

Heng said that the desire for greater diversity was clearly felt during GE2020.

November 08, 2020, 12:28 PM

PM Lee: I never believed in the Opposition's claim of a PAP wipeout in GE2020

He also said many Singaporeans voted for the opposition while fully expecting the PAP government to return to power, and that Singapore would continue to be in good hands.

November 08, 2020, 12:11 PM

Biden gives rousing victory speech

The President-elect has addressed the nation.

November 08, 2020, 12:05 PM

6 winning strategies to maximise discounts during 11.11 & 12.12

Brace yourself for the sale frenzy happening from November to December.

November 08, 2020, 10:57 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.