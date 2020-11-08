No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Nov. 8, 2 imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed two new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Sunday (Nov. 8).

There are no locally-transmitted cases, and two imported cases, all of whom have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,056.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MOH/FB.