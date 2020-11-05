7 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 5, including 1 locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Thursday (Nov. 5).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,043.

There is one new locally-transmitted case, as well as six imported cases, who have been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

According to MOH, the locally-transmitted case is in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Top image via Unsplash.