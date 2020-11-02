Back

1 imported Covid-19 case in S'pore on Nov. 2, no new locally-transmitted cases

More updates will be shared tonight.

Ashley Tan | November 02, 2020, 03:43 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed one new case of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 2.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,020.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

MOH said that based on investigations so far, the single case is imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

