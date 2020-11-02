1 imported Covid-19 case in S'pore on Nov. 2, no new locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed one new case of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 2.
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,020.
There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
MOH said that based on investigations so far, the single case is imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared later tonight.
Daily cases over the past week
Oct. 26: 3
Oct. 27: 7
Oct. 28: 7
Oct. 29: 7
Oct. 30: 9
Oct. 31: 12
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
