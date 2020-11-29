60-year-old S'porean stallholder who sells mutton at Tekka Market tested positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 28.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,205.

One death

MOH reported that Case 58343, a 68 year-old male Singaporean, has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Nov. 27.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Nov. 18, and had a past history of hypertension and heart disease.

The cause of death as determined by the pathologist is ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19.

One new community case

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection found in the community on Nov. 27.

Case 58412 was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov. 26.

She was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the next day when her test result came back positive.

Her serological test result is also positive, which indicates likely past infection.

She is a 60-year-old Singaporean stallholder who sells mutton at Tekka Market.

She works with a co-worker at her stall at Tekka Market, and stays at Yishun Street 22 with her husband, who has been working at Mustafa Centre for the past few years.

She regularly visits her children who stay at Bishan Street 13 and Tampines Street 86.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress.

In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-worker, have been isolated and placed on quarantine and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests on her household and family contacts to determine if she could have been infected by them.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the five imported cases, four are currently employed in Singapore.

Of these, (Cases 58410 and 58414) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Two (Cases 58413 and 58415) are Work Permit holders who arrived from Malaysia and Indonesia.

The remaining case (Case 58411) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Eight more discharged

Eight more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,119 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 32 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving while 25 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

There are no cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Seven new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Seven new locations were added on Nov. 28:

Tekka Centre was visited from 9:45am to 10:45am on Nov. 14 and from 9:45am to 11:30am on Nov. 21

Northpoint City was visited from 2:35pm to 3:37pm on Nov. 14

Tampines Courts Megastore was visited from 5:20p to 6:25pm on Nov. 15

Hoe Kee Superstore at New World Centre was visited from 3:50pm to 4:55pm on Nov. 16

Mustafa Centre was visited from 6:25pm to 7pm on Nov. 16 and from 7:45pm to 8:30pm on Nov. 16

Here is the full list of locations on Nov. 28:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Wikipedia Commons.