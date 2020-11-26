Back

Covid-19: 4 new imported cases in S'pore, 1 new local transmission on Nov. 26

As of 12pm.

Fasiha Nazren | November 26, 2020, 03:57 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed five new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 26.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,195.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. This is the first locally-transmitted case in three weeks. The last time Singapore reported a locally-transmitted case was Nov. 5.

Four of the new cases were imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Top image from Clean and Green Singapore.

