4 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Nov. 1, no new locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 as of 12pm on Nov. 1.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,019.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

MOH said that based on investigations so far, the four cases are all imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared later tonight.

Daily cases over the past week

Oct. 26: 3

Oct. 27: 7

Oct. 28: 7

Oct. 29: 7

Oct. 30: 9

Oct. 31: 12

Nov. 1: 4

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via MOH on Facebook