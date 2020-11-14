2 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 14, no locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional two cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Nov. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,116.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are two new imported cases; both were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the last week

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

