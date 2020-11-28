Back

Covid-19: 1 community case found in Tekka & 5 imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 28

Full update tonight.

Syahindah Ishak | November 28, 2020, 03:42 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 28.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,205.

There is one new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case is in the community, and was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov. 26.

Her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

The other five cases are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Clean & Green Singapore/FB.

S'pore ultramarathoner, 67, runs 800km in 2 weeks for charity, braving blisters, shin splits, & fatigue

Stories of Us: Lim, who completed the feat in just 11 sessions, talks about how he got into ultra-long distance running, and why he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

November 28, 2020, 03:01 PM

'Park properly' written on sanitary pad & stuck on Mini Cooper in S'pore as driver is a bloody fool

If it sticks, it fits.

November 28, 2020, 02:18 PM

300,000 HDB households can apply for S$225 e-vouchers to buy climate-friendly fridge, LED lights & shower fittings

Save resources and money in the long run.

November 28, 2020, 01:49 PM

5-year-old boy & 4-month-old infant found during drug raids in S'pore: Teen, 16, among 87 arrested

One suspect in Punggol hid behind a false wall and resisted arrest.

November 28, 2020, 01:29 PM

More than 200,000 Covid-19 cases in a day in US following Thanksgiving holiday

The total number of cases in the U.S. is now 13.1 million.

November 28, 2020, 01:03 PM

Man in Taiwan forced to sell PS5 after wife discovers it was not an air purifier

F.

November 28, 2020, 11:58 AM

Trump calls journalist 'lightweight' after getting stopped mid-tirade during press con

Not unusual.

November 28, 2020, 11:39 AM

S'pore's only indoor multiplayer airsoft facility opening at Khatib on Nov. 29, 2020

More things to do in Singapore.

November 28, 2020, 10:15 AM

Mask holder, cleaning liquid among useful items you can DIY using things found at home to save money & the environment

You can learn almost anything online.

November 28, 2020, 10:00 AM

Appeal for the return of 9 young puppies to mother dog in Lim Chu Kang

Mother dog needs to nurse the puppies.

November 28, 2020, 02:52 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.