Covid-19: 1 community case found in Tekka & 5 imported cases in S'pore on Nov. 28

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 28.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,205.

There is one new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case is in the community, and was detected from community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on Nov. 26.

Her serological test result has come back positive, which indicates likely past infection.

The other five cases are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

