No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 10 days in a row

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 20.
This brings the total number of cases to 58,143.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Singapore has had no locally-transmitted cases for ten consecutive days.
All four cases are imported cases that had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in November
Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:
Nov. 1: 4
Nov. 2: 1
Nov. 3: 9
Nov. 4: 7
Nov. 5: 7
Nov. 6: 4
Nov. 7: 7
Nov. 8: 2
Nov. 9: 8
Nov. 10: 9
Nov. 11: 18
Nov. 12: 11
Nov. 13: 12
Nov. 14: 2
Nov. 15: 3
Nov. 16: 5
Nov. 17: 6
Nov. 18: 5
Nov. 19: 4
Nov: 20: 4
Top photo via Christian Chen/Unsplash
