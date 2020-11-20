One dorm cluster closed, six more Covid-19 cases discharged on Nov. 20

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 20.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,143.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore for ten days in a row.

Four imported cases

All four cases are imported cases and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the four imported cases, three are asymptomatic and one was symptomatic.

One case is a Singaporean who returned from Sweden, while another two are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining case arrived from Russia on a Short-Term Visit Pass, and is enrolled in a private school in Singapore.

Here are the details of these cases:

Six cases discharged

Six more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,058 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 26 confirmed cases that are still in the hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

31 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

As there have been no more cases linked to the cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory (3 Kian Teck Lane) for the past 28 days, the cluster has now been closed.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 20.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 20:

