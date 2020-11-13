Back

12 new imported cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Nov. 13, no locally transmitted cases

The total number of cases now stands at 58,114.

Andrew Koay | November 13, 2020, 03:23 PM

Events

Know Your Fertility Wellness 2020 Webinar

06 November 2020

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 12 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Nov. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,114.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are 12 new imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the last week

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Top image via Singapore General Hospital's Facebook

Vivian Balakrishnan congratulates Aung San Suu Kyi on winning Myanmar's general election

They have secured a majority of parliament seats in Myanmar's second free election.

November 13, 2020, 06:54 PM

30 women, aged 22 to 53, arrested after police raid at Golden Mile Tower & other locations

Raid.

November 13, 2020, 06:32 PM

Oakwood Premier AMTD offers work-from-hotel passes: S$25++/day with canapés & free-flow drinks

If you have cash to splash.

November 13, 2020, 06:01 PM

Man in S'pore allegedly rented a place to stay with domestic helper after girlfriend's attempt to send her back to Indonesia

MOM investigating the matter.

November 13, 2020, 05:42 PM

BMW makes illegal U-turn in front of 4 Traffic Police officers at Jalan Anak Bukit

BMW.

November 13, 2020, 04:55 PM

China finally congratulates Biden

Finally.

November 13, 2020, 04:29 PM

TikTok ban in U.S. delayed

Parent company ByteDance was supposed to divest from TikTok by Nov. 12.

November 13, 2020, 04:20 PM

Jail for former S'pore national team & Tampines Rovers player who molested woman & sucked her fingers

Imran Sahib intends to appeal his conviction and sentence.

November 13, 2020, 04:19 PM

2 teens arrested for allegedly breaking into & stealing cash from Choa Chu Kang house

If found guilty, they could face an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

November 13, 2020, 04:06 PM

Trump reportedly wants to start digital media company to 'wreck' Fox News

He accused Fox News of forgetting who made them successful in the first place.

November 13, 2020, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.