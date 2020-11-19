Back

S'porean among imported cases didn't declare Covid-19 symptoms even though he had shortness of breath

Total number of cases at 58,139.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 19, 2020, 11:22 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 on Nov. 19, as of 12pm.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,139.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore for nine days in a row.

Four imported cases

All four cases are imported cases.

They have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the four imported cases, one is a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia, while another is a Singapore Permanent resident who returned from India.

The remaining case is a Special Pass holder who arrived from Montenegro to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Another case is a Work Permit holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

Here are the details of these cases:

screenshot of imported case details nov 19 Screenshot via MOH

The Singaporean, a 68-year-old male, had declared that he did not have any of the specified symptoms, including

shortness of breath, in his health declaration form submitted for immigration clearance on Nov. 17.

He has been experiencing shortness of breath since Nov. 11.

Investigations are ongoing to assess if there has been any breach of travel requirements.

Six cases discharged

Six more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,052 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 28 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving. One is in the intensive care unit.

31 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

No new locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 19.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Nov. 19:

screenshot of locations visited Screenshot via MOH

Top photo via Alev Takil/Unsplash

