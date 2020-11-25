Back

Covid-19: Imported cases on Nov. 25 arrived from India, Indonesia, the Philippines & Ukraine

Today's update in full.

Andrew Koay | November 25, 2020, 10:48 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 25.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,190.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has had no locally-transmitted cases for 15 consecutive days.

Seven imported cases

All seven cases reported today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the seven imported cases, one (Case 58394) is a Permanent Resident and another (Case 58395) is a Student’s Pass holder; both arrived from India.

Another four (Cases 58396, 58397, 58398 and 58399) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The remaining case (Case 58392) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

12 more cases discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,091 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 29 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 25.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via Alev Takil/Unsplash

Income gap narrowed but inequality & social mobility remain ‘topmost concerns’: S’pore Public Outcomes Review 2020

A thorough review every two years.

November 26, 2020, 10:01 AM

Samyang-inspired hot & spicy fish skin crisps available for S$7.50 from Dec. 15

It's a chicken-flavoured fish-based snack.

November 26, 2020, 09:21 AM

Diego Maradona dies at age 60

Perhaps the best footballer ever.

November 26, 2020, 12:54 AM

Elderly woman in her 80s & pet dog reportedly died almost 2 years in Katong condo before bodies found

Close to two years later before bodies were found.

November 25, 2020, 11:55 PM

Xi Jinping congratulates Biden on election win

A personal acknowledgement of Biden's win from the Chinese leader.

November 25, 2020, 11:04 PM

China stepping up ties with Japan & South Korea ahead of expected Biden focus on U.S. allies

The U.S. under Biden is expected to compete with China by strengthening its network of allies.

November 25, 2020, 09:15 PM

M'sia records new daily high of 2,188 Covid-19 cases on Nov. 24, total cases almost 60,000

The majority of the new cases were concentrated in workers' dormitories.

November 25, 2020, 08:31 PM

Irvins S'pore launches 6 new products, including deep fried dumpling skin

Dangerously addictive.

November 25, 2020, 07:56 PM

7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus for Thanksgiving & Christmas celebrations in 2020

The reason for the season.

November 25, 2020, 07:52 PM

First look: Meidi-ya Millenia Walk with Japanese bar, bakery, food hall & more

Suuuuugooooiiiiii.

November 25, 2020, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.