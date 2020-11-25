Covid-19: Imported cases on Nov. 25 arrived from India, Indonesia, the Philippines & Ukraine

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Nov. 25.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,190.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has had no locally-transmitted cases for 15 consecutive days.

Seven imported cases

All seven cases reported today are imported. They had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the seven imported cases, one (Case 58394) is a Permanent Resident and another (Case 58395) is a Student’s Pass holder; both arrived from India.

Another four (Cases 58396, 58397, 58398 and 58399) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The remaining case (Case 58392) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

12 more cases discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,091 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 42 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 29 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Nov. 25.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Alev Takil/Unsplash