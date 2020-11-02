Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport T3 added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed one new case of Covid-19 on Nov. 2.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 58,020.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection. There are also no cases residing in dormitories today.

One imported case

There is one imported case today. Case 58199 is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines.

She had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving SHN.

No new cases discharged

No new cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,924 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

22 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location

There is one new location added to the list: Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport Terminal 3 (65 Changi Boulevard) was visited by infectious cases in the community on Oct. 22, from 7:05am to 7:40am.

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top photo from Suryadi Hertanto / Google Maps