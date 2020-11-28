68-year-old S'porean dies from complications due to Covid-19, 29th Covid-19 death in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced in a press release on Nov. 28, 2020 that a 68-year-old man has passed away from complications due to Covid-19.

Returned from Indonesia

The elderly Singaporean died on Nov. 27.

According to MOH, he had travelled to Indonesia on Mar. 10 for work, and returned to Singapore on Nov. 17 after experiencing shortness of breath since Nov. 11, 2020.

He was admitted to a hospital upon arrival in Singapore.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Nov. 18, and had a past history of hypertension and heart disease.

First Covid-19 death since Oct. 12, 2020

The cause of death as determined by the pathologist is ischaemic heart disease with Covid-19.

The National University Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them.

As of Nov. 28, there are 29 Covid-19-related deaths in Singapore.

This is the first Covid-19 death in Singapore since Oct. 12, 2020.

Related story:

Top image via www.worldchildcancer.org.