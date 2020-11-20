COURTS' Black Friday deal is the excuse you need to get popular Google streaming device Chromecast & other Google Nest devices

Ever wanted to share your phone or laptop’s screen directly onto your TV set while watching your favourite drama series and movies?

You can do so easily with Google Chromecast, one of the most popular streaming devices on the market known for its affordability and simplicity.

The Google Chromecast is designed to make the most of the apps and entertainment you already have on your phone or smart home devices.

Movies, shows, YouTube clips, and photos are just some of the things you can access. It’s all just a tap away after plugging your device onto your TV.

It also collects all the stuff you could watch from different apps on a single home page, making it a breeze to select your weekend binge content at one glance.

Building a smart home

The Nest Hub will be a great addition to your home too.

A combination of a digital photo frame, a smart speaker and home assistant that can connect to other smart home appliances, your tasks are made simpler with just a question or command.

Want to re-watch the skydiving video from your latest holiday? You can do so by asking Google Assistant. And together with the Chromecast, you can also view it on your TV.

Or want to listen to some music while you’re eating or doing your work? Nest Audio is a smart speaker that plays crisp vocals and powerful bass. Just say “Hey Google” to play your favourite songs from the streaming service that you use most frequently.

You can even create a home audio system with your other Nest speakers to move audio around your house through voice commands.

And if space is a concern, the Nest Mini can be placed virtually anywhere in your home as it can be mounted on walls.

With Google Nest smart home devices, you can ask Google Assistant about the weather, news, and almost anything.

Besides being able to set timers and reminders hands free, you can get personalised answers too as its voice-match system can recognise the user’s voice.

COURTS-exclusive deal

If you’ve been eyeing these products to add to your home, now might be the best chance for you to get them. You can even get complimentary gifts with certain minimum spend tiers!

With a Black Friday deal that’s exclusive to COURTS, you can get them at a fraction of the usual price.

Stepping up your smart home entertainment game with just a few simple devices, and saving some money in the process? Now that’s smart.

Here are the deals, while stocks last!

30% off Chromecast Bundles

Nest Wifi + Chromecast Bundle @ $399 (Usual price $493) Nest Audio + Chromecast @ $169 (Usual price $204) + Free Broadlink IR Remote worth $29.90

Nest Hub + Chromecast @ $139 (Usual price $194)

Nest Mini + Chromecast @ $99 (Usual price $144) + Free Broadlink IR Remote worth $29.90

You can get up to 33% off with these Google products too.

Nest Audio @ $111 (Usual price at $139) + Free Broadlink IR Remote worth $29.90

Nest Hub @ $87 (Usual price $129) This sponsored piece makes the writer wish life can be as simple as voice commands made to a virtual assistant.

Top image via COURTS