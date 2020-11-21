Back

Accident left ComfortDelGro taxi overturned at Loyang, both drivers conveyed to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

Jane Zhang | November 21, 2020, 06:54 PM

In the early hours of Saturday (Nov. 21), an accident between a maroon car and a yellow ComfortDelGro taxi left the taxi overturned at the side of the road.

The accident happened at the junction of Upper Changi Road North and Flora Drive.

Accident left taxi overturned at side of road

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shared a photo of the overturned taxi on Saturday:

Photo via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

A video shared by a Facebook user in the comments of the SG Road Vigilante post showed a man sitting cross-legged on the pavement next to the overturned taxi.

Photo screenshot via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

The taxi appears to have knocked down a pole.

Photo screenshot via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

The other vehicle — a maroon car — could be seen stopped in the middle of the junction, with the hood heavily damaged and debris scattered all around and in front of it.

Photo screenshot via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

A piece of maroon metal, which appears to be from the car, was lying several metres away, on the pavement.

Photo screenshot via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante.

Both drivers conveyed to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force said that it was alerted to the accident at 5:29am on Nov. 21.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 5:30am, and conveyed the 42-year-old male taxi driver and the 22-year-old male car driver conscious to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership has reached out to ComfortDelGro about the situation and will update this article if we receive a reply.

Top photos via Facebook / SG Road Vigilante. 

