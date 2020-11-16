Back

'Witchcraft & Wizardry'-themed outdoor escape game in S'pore on Nov. 21, costs S$66 per team

Outdoor murder mystery game.

Nigel Chua | November 16, 2020, 04:43 PM

Events

CluedUpp Games organises outdoor murder mystery games in various cities around the world. Participants solve mysteries by following clues and gathering information from virtual witnesses.

The U.K.-based company will be organising its "Witchcraft & Wizardry" version of the game in Singapore on Nov. 21 (Saturday).

A "Jack the Ripper"-themed murder mystery game has been scheduled for Apr. 24, 2021 as well.

Witchcraft & Wizardry game

The Witchcraft & Wizardry version of the game is described as a "magical outdoor murder-mystery experience", and participants are encouraged to dress up in line with the theme.

Participants at a CluedUpp event in South Korea. Photo via dhitapedhe on Instagram.

Although the CluedUpp website advertises partnerships with Netflix, 20th Century Fox, and Penguin Random House, it does not make specific references to wizards and witches from books or movies (so no Harry Potter-related storylines or mechanisms, if that's what you're hoping for).

Gameplay

Each team of players will need at least one smartphone to access clues, puzzles, and challenges as part of the game, through CluedUpp's "geo-gaming app".

They will be directed to a secret starting point to begin the activity.

CluedUpp says that it has designated multiple starting points, to minimise contact between different teams, as a Covid-19 safety measure.

The game is played entirely outdoors, and will not require players to interact with others besides their own teammates. This means that "witnesses" of the in-game "murder" will appear virtually.

For those with a competitive streak, there are awards to be won for the "best fancy dress", the fastest team, and more.

The "best team picture" award has also sparked some creative image manipulation from contestants in previous events:

Photo via dhitapedhe on Instagram.

Photo via saja_hamaideh on Instagram.

Who can play?

CluedUpp says that "the game is not designed to be played or solved by children on their own."

However, the outdoor nature of the activity means that it is suitable for pet participation, with an award up for grabs for the "Best K-9".

"Gryffinpaws & Hufflepups" at a previous CluedUpp event. Photo via tnlbritts on Instagram.

Image via CluedUpp on Instagram.

Other details

An event ticket costs S$66, and allows a team of up to six persons to play.

In response to a query from Mothership, a spokesperson from CluedUpp stated that the game allows for up to six devices to be connected, but added that teams should "respect local regulations with regards to team sizes."

The limit for social gatherings under the current Phase Two regulations is five persons per group.

As the game is self-guided, teams can start anytime between 9am and 2pm.

The activity ends when you have solved the mystery, and CluedUpp says that most teams take around 2 hours and 20 minutes to complete games, on average.

What happens if it rains?

According to the CluedUpp website's FAQs, the event will still run "come rain or shine".

However, teams can"request a ticket exchange to a new future event if they prefer not to participate in inclement weather.

CluedUpp may postpone the event to a new date on the "rare occasion" of "very extreme weather", and refunds will not be offered in such a case.

You can buy tickets on CluedUpp's website here.

Top image via CluedUpp

