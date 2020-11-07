Chonky wild boar sighted munching on coconuts at Pasir Ris Park

Coconut water is probably one of the best drinks to quench one's thirst on a hot day.
And one particular boar at Pasir Ris Park knows it best:
One nature enthusiast Adrian Lsf spotted it munching on coconuts alone.
He then shared his sighting in Nature Society's public group on Nov. 6, which caused quite a buzz among nature lovers.
He commented that this is the largest boar he has ever sighted in Pasir Ris, and quipped that the boar is a "hippo wannabe".
The boar seemed pretty engrossed in cracking open the coconut that fell from the tree.
Here's a video of it:
Refreshing.
Top photo by Adrian Lsf/Nature Society Singapore FB
