Chonky wild boar sighted munching on coconuts at Pasir Ris Park

Beach life.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 07, 2020, 01:15 AM

Coconut water is probably one of the best drinks to quench one's thirst on a hot day.

And one particular boar at Pasir Ris Park knows it best:

Photo by Adrian Lsf/Facebook.

One nature enthusiast Adrian Lsf spotted it munching on coconuts alone.

He then shared his sighting in Nature Society's public group on Nov. 6, which caused quite a buzz among nature lovers.

He commented that this is the largest boar he has ever sighted in Pasir Ris, and quipped that the boar is a "hippo wannabe".

The boar seemed pretty engrossed in cracking open the coconut that fell from the tree.

Here's a video of it:

Refreshing.

Top photo by Adrian Lsf/Nature Society Singapore FB

