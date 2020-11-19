Christmas Wonderland 2020 has light installation trail for S$5 from Dec. 4 - 27

As expected, Christmas Wonderland will look a little different this year.

In addition to a physical event, festivities will be conducted virtually, via an app.

Both formats require separate tickets to attend.

Walk of Lights (physical event)

Similar to past years, Walks of Lights features luminarie light installations by Italian craftsmen.

There will be eight installations in total, all of them in brand new designs.

The pieces, such as the Wishing Fountain and Path of Tranquility, are admired via a 370m self-guided tour.

A maximum of 430 people (in groups of five) will be allowed per 30-minute session.

Details

December 4 - 27, 2020

Total of nine sessions between 6:30pm to 11pm daily

Maximum of five per group

Online purchase and booking of slots required

S$5 per person

You can buy the tickets here.

Virtual Christmas Wonderland 2020

If you prefer to participate remotely, the Virtual Christmas Wonderland is taking place from now till Dec. 31, 2020, through an app.

You will need to purchase membership to access the app, which hyper-realistic graphics and interactive content.

Three tiers of membership are available:

Blitzen (S$8)

Comet (S$15)

Rudolph (S$25)

Depending on your membership tier, these are the benefits that you will get:

You can buy the memberships here.

How to access:

Create a user account using the barcode number on your SISTIC e-ticket.

Download the Virtual Christmas Wonderland desktop/mobile app

Sign into your user account to access the app

Login with your registered username and password

