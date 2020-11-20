Christmas bubble domes for outdoor dining at Capitol S'pore & CHJIMES from Nov. 20 - Jan. 3, 2021

The dome dining experience is back at Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza and CHIJMES Lawn from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza (Land of Snowflakes)

The domes here are air-conditioned and decked out in Christmas decorations to lend some festive cheer.

Similar to the previous event, complimentary board games are available.

Usage of the domes and board games are on a first-come-first-served basis, and is valid only with food and/ or beverages purchased from Capitol Singapore outlets and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski restaurants.

Each booking entitles you to two hours.

Details

Date and time: Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020, 12pm – 10pm

Two hours per booking

Reserve here

CHIJMES Lawn (Land of Flowers realm)

The domes at CHIJMES are situated on the lawn and surrounded by courtyards.

At night, a light and music projection show depicting Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes plays on on the facade of CHIJMES Hall.

The domes are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and valid only with food and/ or beverages purchased from CHIJMES restaurants.

Each booking entitles you to two hours.

Details

Date and Time: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3 2021, 12:30pm –10:30pm

Two hours per booking

Reserve here

Top photo via CHIJMES