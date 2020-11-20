Back

Christmas bubble domes for outdoor dining at Capitol S'pore & CHJIMES from Nov. 20 - Jan. 3, 2021

Built-in safe distancing.

Mandy How | November 20, 2020, 08:40 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

The dome dining experience is back at Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza and CHIJMES Lawn from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, 2021.

Capitol Singapore’s Outdoor Plaza (Land of Snowflakes)

Photo via Capitol Singapore

Photo via Capitol Singapore

Photo via Capitol Singapore

The domes here are air-conditioned and decked out in Christmas decorations to lend some festive cheer.

Similar to the previous event, complimentary board games are available.

Usage of the domes and board games are on a first-come-first-served basis, and is valid only with food and/ or beverages purchased from Capitol Singapore outlets and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski restaurants.

Each booking entitles you to two hours.

Details

  • Date and time: Nov. 20 – Dec. 25, 2020, 12pm – 10pm

  • Two hours per booking

  • Reserve here

CHIJMES Lawn (Land of Flowers realm)

Photo via CHIJMES

Photo via CHIJMES

Photo via CHIJMES

Photo via CHIJMES

The domes at CHIJMES are situated on the lawn and surrounded by courtyards.

At night, a light and music projection show depicting Nutcracker-themed Christmas scenes plays on on the facade of CHIJMES Hall.

Photo via CHIJMES

The domes are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and valid only with food and/ or beverages purchased from CHIJMES restaurants.

Each booking entitles you to two hours.

Details

  • Date and Time: Nov. 20, 2020 – Jan. 3 2021, 12:30pm –10:30pm

  • Two hours per booking

  • Reserve here

Top photo via CHIJMES

COURTS' Black Friday deal is the excuse you need to get popular Google streaming device Chromecast & other Google Nest devices

Save money while stepping up your smart home game.

November 20, 2020, 08:00 PM

Man breaks up with girlfriend after she throws away his Demon Slayer figurines worth thousands

2D > 3D.

November 20, 2020, 07:08 PM

Man, 29, jailed 5 months for falsely claiming he lost his job due to Covid-19 to get relief funds

He had voluntarily left his job due to personal reasons.

November 20, 2020, 06:51 PM

From Nov. 23, anyone entering S'pore who've been to M'sia or Japan in past 14 days to serve 14-day SHN: MOH

Tightening of border measures after both countries were hit by a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

November 20, 2020, 06:49 PM

Businessman who bought ex-mistress apartment at The Interlace gets US$9.4 million back from her

Like something out of a drama.

November 20, 2020, 06:36 PM

Great outdoors in M'sia so pristine & rustic it looks like New Zealand

Paradise near by.

November 20, 2020, 06:21 PM

Long queues in Orchard Central as Uniqlo's +J collection launches

It's a collaboration with minimalist designer Jil Sander.

November 20, 2020, 05:54 PM

Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

A little pricey.

November 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

MOM revokes 4 work passes for breaching SHN requirements

Among the offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

November 20, 2020, 05:03 PM

Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy reopening on Nov. 21 with 5m-tall floral sculpture

Complimentary ice cream for Floral Fantasy visitors.

November 20, 2020, 04:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.