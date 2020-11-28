Chicken bones & used tissue paper found on reserved MRT seat at Tanah Merah station

While people are forbidden from eating on trains, rules don't always work on people.

Chicken bones and used tissue paper found on reserved MRT seat

A Facebook user, Xiao Xue, shared an unpleasant experience she had on Friday (Nov. 27), after boarding a train at Tanah Merah MRT station.

The commuter found chicken bones that were cleanly eaten sitting on the reserved seat in the carriage she entered.

A used tissue paper was also found crumpled up beside the chicken bones.

"NO eating means NO eating, do you understand?!" the user, clearly exasperated, wrote in her post on Complaint Singapore, a local community Facebook group.

Eating in the train is a feat in itself, let alone eating while supposedly wearing a mask at all times.

Eating and drinking not allowed in trains and MRT stations

Under the Rapid Transit Systems Act, commuters are not permitted to eat and drink in trains and MRT stations. If found doing so, offenders may be fined up to S$500.

In fact, drinking plain water or any beverage is also not permitted, as spillage of the beverage could disrupt other commuters' journey or dirty the premises.

Top image via Complaint Singapore/Facebook