Mediacorp makes Chen Meiguang's past works available online after actress' passing

Veteran local actress Chen Meiguang passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, after doctors found a haemorrhage in her brain.

She was 88 years old.

Mediacorp, which Chen worked at until 1998, said that they are "deeply saddened" by the actress' passing.

Chen joined the company when it was still known as SBC (Singapore Broadcasting Corporation).

Chen had played a part in numerous iconic dramas, such as "Heavenly Beings" (再战封神榜), "Legend of the Eight Immortals" (东游记), "Strange Encounter" (奇缘), and "Young Justice Bao" (侠义包公).

"She was much loved and respected by all who worked with her, and will always be remembered for her versatile acting and great singing capabilities," the company added.

In memory of Chen, Mediacorp has put together a collection of her past works on meWatch, available from Nov. 10.

You can find it under "In Memory of Chen Meiguang" on the site's homepage.

Top image via Filial Heaven short film