Chateraise S'pore now selling family pack of 12 ice creams + cooler bag at S$19.90

Popular Japanese dessert chain Chateraise now sells a variety of ice creams in a family pack.

If you are looking to stock up some ice creams, here's something to consider.

12 ice creams + cooler bag at S$19.90

The family pack priced at S$19.90 consists of 12 ice creams.

It also comes with a cooler bag.

The 12 flavours are:

Almond jelly with Nata De Coco Ice Chocolate mint bar Chateraise premium ice cream madagascan vanilla Chateraise premium ice cream Hokkaido butter rum raisin Belgium chocolate serve ice cream Chocolate bucky vanilla ice cream Kyoto Uji Matcha serve ice cream Rum raisin bar Purete Tochiotome strawberry Crispy chocolate vanilla serve ice cream Cookie and crunch bar Chocolate banana

An announcement on this family pack was made in early November on Chateraise Singapore Facebook page.

You can buy the family pack at their retail outlet or order online.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photos via CapitaLand website and by Zheng Zhangxin