Back

Chateraise S'pore now selling family pack of 12 ice creams + cooler bag at S$19.90

Yummy.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 20, 2020, 03:36 PM

Events

Gong Cha & Häagen-Dazs Bubble Tea Float

17 November 2020 - 23 November 2020

Popular Japanese dessert chain Chateraise now sells a variety of ice creams in a family pack.

If you are looking to stock up some ice creams, here's something to consider.

12 ice creams + cooler bag at S$19.90

The family pack priced at S$19.90 consists of 12 ice creams.

It also comes with a cooler bag.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

The 12 flavours are:

  1. Almond jelly with Nata De Coco Ice

  2. Chocolate mint bar

  3. Chateraise premium ice cream madagascan vanilla

  4. Chateraise premium ice cream Hokkaido butter rum raisin

  5. Belgium chocolate serve ice cream

  6. Chocolate bucky vanilla ice cream

  7. Kyoto Uji Matcha serve ice cream

  8. Rum raisin bar

  9. Purete Tochiotome strawberry

  10. Crispy chocolate vanilla serve ice cream

  11. Cookie and crunch bar

  12. Chocolate banana

An announcement on this family pack was made in early November on Chateraise Singapore Facebook page.

You can buy the family pack at their retail outlet or order online.

Related stories

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photos via CapitaLand website and by Zheng Zhangxin

Plant-based luncheon meat available at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets for S$9.35

A little pricey.

November 20, 2020, 05:09 PM

MOM revokes 4 work passes for breaching SHN requirements

Among the offenders, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder.

November 20, 2020, 05:03 PM

Gardens by the Bay's Floral Fantasy reopening on Nov. 21 with 5m-tall floral sculpture

Complimentary ice cream for Floral Fantasy visitors.

November 20, 2020, 04:56 PM

S'pore family orders 'healthy' catered tingkat dinner, allegedly finds centipede in vegetables

Extra ingredient.

November 20, 2020, 04:54 PM

Elusive Sambar deer seen foraging along Bukit Timah Expressway in the middle of the day

Nom nom nom.

November 20, 2020, 03:55 PM

No new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 in S'pore for 10 days in a row

All new cases today were imported.

November 20, 2020, 03:53 PM

Free light & art installations, including rainbow tunnel, at Downtown East till Mar. 21, 2021

New sights.

November 20, 2020, 03:51 PM

S'pore activist Jolovan Wham to be charged for one-man smiley face assembly outside Toa Payoh police station

He was holding a smiley face, standing alone.

November 20, 2020, 03:47 PM

Demon Slayer pouches, Instax film, keychains & more available at Tokyu Hands S'pore outlets

While stocks last.

November 20, 2020, 03:13 PM

Lee Suet Fern suspended 15 months from practising law, found guilty of misconduct over handling of LKY's last will

The court said that it had found her professional conduct in her dealings with the late Lee Kuan Yew "objectionable."

November 20, 2020, 02:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.