llaollao launches charcoal froyo at all outlets in S'pore only on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

llaollao is launching charcoal-flavoured frozen yoghurt just for a single day to coincide with Black Friday on Nov. 27.

Prices start at S$4.90 for a small tub

The charcoal froyo is made with skimmed milk and contains charcoal powder.

Price-wise, the charcoal froyo will cost the same as current products:

llaoglass: S$4.90

sanum™: S$6.95

Small tub: S$4.90

Medium tub: S$5.90

Large tub: S$6.90

Available at all llaollao outlets & food delivery platforms

The charcoal-flavoured yogurt is available at all llaollao outlets:

Bugis Junction, #01-14

Changi Airport Terminal 3, Departure/Check-in Hall North #02-93

Compass One, #01-46A

IMM Outlet Mall, #01-42

Suntec City, #01-312

Tampines 1, #01-38

Resorts World Sentosa, #01-201A

Wisma Atria, #B1-64A

It is also available via food delivery platforms, such as Deliveroo, Grabfood and Foodpanda.

Top images via llaollao Singapore/FB