llaollao launches charcoal froyo at all outlets in S'pore only on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

llaollao is launching charcoal-flavoured frozen yoghurt just for a single day to coincide with Black Friday on Nov. 27.
Prices start at S$4.90 for a small tub
The charcoal froyo is made with skimmed milk and contains charcoal powder.
Price-wise, the charcoal froyo will cost the same as current products:
- llaoglass: S$4.90
- sanum™: S$6.95
- Small tub: S$4.90
- Medium tub: S$5.90
- Large tub: S$6.90
Available at all llaollao outlets & food delivery platforms
The charcoal-flavoured yogurt is available at all llaollao outlets:
- Bugis Junction, #01-14
- Changi Airport Terminal 3, Departure/Check-in Hall North #02-93
- Compass One, #01-46A
- IMM Outlet Mall, #01-42
- Suntec City, #01-312
- Tampines 1, #01-38
- Resorts World Sentosa, #01-201A
- Wisma Atria, #B1-64A
It is also available via food delivery platforms, such as Deliveroo, Grabfood and Foodpanda.
