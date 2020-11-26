Back

llaollao launches charcoal froyo at all outlets in S'pore only on Black Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

While stocks and gimmick last.

Sumita Thiagarajan | November 26, 2020, 04:34 PM

Events

NOVELA Black Friday Sale

25 November 2020 - 29 November 2020

llaollao is launching charcoal-flavoured frozen yoghurt just for a single day to coincide with Black Friday on Nov. 27.

Prices start at S$4.90 for a small tub

The charcoal froyo is made with skimmed milk and contains charcoal powder.

Price-wise, the charcoal froyo will cost the same as current products:

  • llaoglass: S$4.90

  • sanum™: S$6.95

  • Small tub: S$4.90

  • Medium tub: S$5.90

  • Large tub: S$6.90

Available at all llaollao outlets & food delivery platforms

The charcoal-flavoured yogurt is available at all llaollao outlets:

  • Bugis Junction, #01-14

  • Changi Airport Terminal 3, Departure/Check-in Hall North #02-93

  • Compass One, #01-46A

  • IMM Outlet Mall, #01-42

  • Suntec City, #01-312

  • Tampines 1, #01-38

  • Resorts World Sentosa, #01-201A

  • Wisma Atria, #B1-64A

It is also available via food delivery platforms, such as Deliveroo, Grabfood and Foodpanda.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via llaollao Singapore/FB

The Fabulous Baker Boy relaunching near Arab Street in Jan. 2021 with bigger menu & all-day brunch

Hooray.

November 26, 2020, 04:30 PM

Covid-19: 4 new imported cases in S'pore, 1 new local transmission on Nov. 26

As of 12pm.

November 26, 2020, 03:57 PM

M'sia to resume HSR project without link to S'pore: M'sian media

Singapore will seek monetary compensation if the project is scrapped.

November 26, 2020, 03:41 PM

Man with cerebral palsy allegedly harassed by security guard while shopping at Tang Plaza

The man has a speech disorder and is physically dependent.

November 26, 2020, 03:30 PM

Shake Shack VivoCity opens Dec. 1, S$2 holiday shakes at all outlets for the month

Fifth outlet.

November 26, 2020, 03:26 PM

Endangered crane bobs & dances for photographers at Seletar Country Club to coos of 'Happy bird!'

Boogie wonderland.

November 26, 2020, 02:38 PM

Covid-19: 6 of 12 people who gathered at Lazarus Island fined S$3,000 each

Five more cases are still pending.

November 26, 2020, 02:20 PM

Uncle Roger works at bubble tea shop in Sweden, gets praised by Jay Chou

He said Jay Chou is the 'Uncle Roger of music'.

November 26, 2020, 01:49 PM

Behind-the-scenes tours for Cheng Yew Heng Candy factory, SingPost distribution Centre & more available in Dec. 2020

In different corners of Singapore.

November 26, 2020, 12:24 PM

All healthcare workers in S’pore get 4 free passes to Manulife Sky Nets–Walking at Jewel Changi Airport

Just flash your vocational pass at the attraction’s entrance, valid till Dec. 25, 2020.

November 26, 2020, 12:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.