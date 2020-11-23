Back

Certis suspends parking enforcement officer who smoked & threw cigarette butt at Woodlands void deck

Suspended.

Belmont Lay | November 23, 2020, 03:29 PM

Security firm Certis has suspended a parking enforcement officer from all duties after he was caught on video smoking at a void deck and throwing the cigarette butt on the ground.

The warden was also given a warning letter, Certis said.

Videos of the incident at Woodlands Avenue 6 on Saturday, Nov. 21 were posted on Facebook.

The warden was seen in a polo shirt smoking while seated at the void deck.

He subsequently tossed the cigarette butt on the ground and removed his civilian top that obscured his uniform underneath while he was smoking.

The person recording the video can be heard saying: "Sitting under the void deck and smoking... and littering."

Another video showed the same Certis officer in a dispute with two delivery personnel after he had apparently taken down their vehicle licence plate numbers for parking in the loading bay.

It is not known which of the videos was recorded first.

In response to queries from Mothership, Certis said the warden has been suspended from all duties.

Certis said in a statement:

We are disappointed to learn of an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2020. Our enforcement officer was filmed smoking and improperly disposing the cigarette butt at Woodlands Avenue 6. After our internal investigation, we spoke to the officer and issued him with a letter of warning. He has also been suspended from all duties. The incident has been reported to relevant authorities for further action.

Certis expects the highest discipline standards from our officers, and they are required to fully comply with these standards and observe the law at all times.

