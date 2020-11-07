Capitol S'pore's Outdoor Plaza has 'dome dining experience' with board games

From now till Nov. 15, Capitol Singapore is offering domes for guests to enjoy a "Dome Dining Experience" or play complimentary board games in.

The domes are located at Capitol Singapore's Outdoor Plaza.

Here are some photos:

Here is what the inside of the dome looks like:

Details

Some of the domes have sofas inside, while others have dining tables and chairs.

In order to make use of the domes, guests are required to take away an item from any of Capitol's F&B outlets. No minimum spend is required.

Guests can also rent board games such as Taboo and Scrabble, subject to availability.

You can make a reservation in advance or scan a QR code to see which domes are available when you drop by.

Each reservation lasts for two hours.

Top photos via Capitol Singapore on Facebook and @erwinlao on Instagram