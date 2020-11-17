Capitol S'pore's air-conditioned outdoor 'dome dining experience' returning in Jan. 2021

Earlier in November this year, Capitol Singapore built several see-through domes at its Outdoor Plaza.

Air-conditioned domes

These domes were used by guests to enjoy a "Dome Dining Experience" or play complimentary board games like Taboo and Scrabble.

Each dome was equipped with portable furnishings to make the experience more comfortable.

Here's what the domes look like:

Different floral themes

With several domes at the Outdoor Plaza, each one is decorated differently from the other.

The dome experience was free as long as guests ordered a take-away item from any of Capitol's F&B outlets, with no minimum spend required.

Guests had to make reservations in advance or scan a QR code to see which domes were available at the moment.

Each reservation lasted for two hours.

Returning in Jan. 2021

While the experience was slated to end after Nov. 15, it seems like that is not the last of it.

In an updated Facebook post, Capitol Singapore shared that the domes have made way for a Christmas event.

However, the domes will make a return in Jan. 2021.

You can look out for the return of the domes on Capitol Singapore's Facebook page.

Top image from @be_mika_, @hana_destinasi and @viv.licious on Instagram.