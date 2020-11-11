3 crabs for S$39.90 at halal zi char chain in S'pore till Nov. 21, 2020

If you like crabs or just cheap seafood in general, you might want to check out Buey Tahan See-Food.

The zi char chain is having a 3-for-S$39.90 promotion on its crabs.

Each crab weighs about 350g to 400g.

You can choose from three flavours: Chili, Black Pepper, and Salted Egg (additional S$5).

However, you can choose only one flavour per order of three crabs. This means that if you want to try two different flavours, you will have to buy six crabs.

Here are some photos of their crabs:

If cheap crabs aren't up your alley, the zi char chain also offers other dishes like Boston Lobster (from S$25) and Oreo Cheese Crab (S$40):

They even have a Chapalang Seafood Bag (S$178) that comes with:

Two Boston Lobsters (each weighing 400g – 450g) Two Sri Lankan Crabs (each weighing 500g – 600g) Six Crayfish (150g each) 800g Prawns 800g Clams 800g Mussels 800g Potatos 800g Corns

The 3-for-S$39.90 crab promotion is on at all of Buey Tahan See-Food's five outlets, and will run until November 21, 2020.

📍338 Anchorvale Crescent (Tel: 87760338)

📍810 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 (Tel: 82237943)

📍693 Woodlands Avenue 6 (Tel: 88151292)

📍308C Punggol Walk (Tel: 97733983)

📍365 Sembawang Crescent (Tel: 88155446)

All outlets, except for the Anchorvale outlet, have received halal certification. When Mothership called the Anchorvale outlet, a staff said that they are just waiting for the certification.

All their outlets operate from 12pm to 10:30pm daily. You can head over to their website to see their full menu.

