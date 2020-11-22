Back

S'pore BMW driver occupies BlueSG lots, forcing woman to cancel her booking & park elsewhere

Frustrating.

Andrew Koay | November 22, 2020, 10:00 PM

You might be familiar with BlueSG, the electric car-sharing service with designated parking lots and charging spots around Singapore.

In case you don't know how the service works, users book a parking spot ahead of time where they are required to return the car to after use.

Vehicle allegedly took up two BlueSG lots

However, in a post on the ROADS.sg Facebook group, one BlueSG user showed up at her parking spot only to find a BMW parked there instead.

The user, who went by the name "Ms Ong", said the post's accompanying photos were taken at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre at 11:55pm on Nov. 21.

"I was returning my BlueSG car there and this BMW was taking up not just one, but two BlueSG lots," wrote Ong.

Photo via ROADS.sg/Facebook

Photos showed that the BMW driver had crossed the line of the lot he parked at, eating into a second lot.

Photo via ROADS.sg/Facebook

Unable to park anywhere else because the service's app had assigned one of the lots to her, Ong wrote that she was forced to cancel the reservation on the app and park at another space instead.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported.

In another case, the errant driver was issued a parking offence notice for occupying a BlueSG lot. 

Top image from ROADS.sg Facebook page

