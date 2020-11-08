Biden gives rousing victory speech

Joe Biden declared victory on Saturday, Nov. 7 as the 46th president of the United States.

In his rousing 15-minute victory speech, he did not miss a beat except once when he misstated "millions" instead of "thousands" when referring to the number of Covid-19 deaths in the U.S., but quickly corrected himself.

"The people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware to an outdoor crowd who cheered and honked.

He was declared the winner by all major US TV networks following four days of vote-counting after Tuesday's election.

Voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump in favour of the former Democratic vice president.

Trump supporters are not enemies

Addressing Trump's supporters directly, Biden, 77, said: "They are not our enemies. They are Americans."

He also acknowledged the disappointment of Trump supporters.

He said: "And to those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight."

"I’ve lost a couple of elections myself."

"But now, let’s give each other a chance."

He added: "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but to unify."

"Let this era of demonisation in America begin to end here."

Biden also called for calm and a closing of ranks.

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again," Biden said.

"Now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."

He added: "This is the time to heal in America."

Tribute to African-American community

Biden paid particular tribute to the African-American community, pointing to its role in propping him up and securing the election.

He said: "And especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours."

Urge people to overcome crisis

Biden also urge the American people to overcome.

He added: "I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time."

One of his most pressing concerns is to get Covid-19 under control.

"On Monday, I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as Transition Advisors to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and convert it into an action blueprint that starts on January 20th, 2021," Biden said.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris introduced Biden

Biden was introduced by his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris will be the first woman, the first black American and the first American of Asian descent to serve as vice president, the country's number two office.

"What a testament it is to Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country, and select a woman as his vice president," Harris said.